New Suit

Aetna was sued by REACH Air Medical Services, CALSTAR Air Medical Services and other plaintiffs on Friday in Texas Southern District Court under the recently-enacted 'No Surprises Act.' The suit, brought by Norton Rose Fulbright, accuses Aetna of failing to pay claims within 30 days of Independent Dispute Resolution as required by the statute. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00805, REACH Air Medical Services LLC et al. v. Aetna Health Inc. et al.