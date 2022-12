Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action against First Student Management LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by Lawyers for Justice, accuses the defendant of failing to provide mandatory meal and rest breaks. The case is 2:22-cv-08699, Guardado et al v. First Student Management, LLC.

Education

November 30, 2022, 7:15 PM