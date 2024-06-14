Who Got The Work

Randall Miller and Zachary Mayer of Miller Law Associates and Joseph A. Farco and Benjamin D. Schwartz of Norris McLaughlin & Marcus have stepped in to defend Laltitude LLC in a pending patent lawsuit. The case, filed April 30 in California Central District Court by Glacier Law on behalf of Guangzhou Nuolin Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., seeks a declaration of non-infringement of the defendant's patented magnetic tiles blocks building set product design. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patricia Donahue, is 2:24-cv-03539, Guangzhou Nuolin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. v. Laltitude LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 14, 2024, 2:01 PM

