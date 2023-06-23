New Suit - Employment

Foulston Siefkin filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Caravan Ingredients Inc., doing business as Corbion, on Friday in Kansas District Court. The court action was filed on behalf of a former senior account manager who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after she complained about alleged gender-based wage discrimination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-02286, Guajardo v. Caravan Ingredients, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 23, 2023, 7:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Edna Guajardo

Plaintiffs

Foulston Siefkin

defendants

Caravan Ingredients, Inc.

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination