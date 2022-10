Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against E.M.A Transport Services and one of its drivers to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, for claims arising from a fatal motor vehicle collision, was filed by VB Attorneys on behalf of the Estate of Miriam Buentello. The case is 4:22-cv-03466, Guajardo et al v. E.M.A Transport Services et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 07, 2022, 5:09 PM