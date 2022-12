Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Walker on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Velocity Solutions to Texas Western District Court. The suit was filed by Gonzalez Chiscano Angulo & Kasson on behalf of Guadalupe Bank, which accuses the defendant of misrepresenting the capabilities of its banking software and unjust enrichment. The case is 5:22-cv-01376, Guadalupe Bank v. Velocity Solutions, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

December 22, 2022, 5:16 PM