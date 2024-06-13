Who Got The Work

Jonathan S. Liss and Frederick W. Alworth of Gibbons have entered appearances for Cenntro Holding in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed March 28 in New Jersey District Court by McCarter & English on behalf of Ding Gu, accuses Greenland Technologies, a manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machines, of unreasonably granting interest-free extensions of Cenntro's deadline to pay $38 million for Greenland shares. The suit also challenges Greenland's recent decision to spin off its drivetrain business into a separate company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, is 3:24-cv-04348, Gu v. Wang et al.

Electric Vehicles

June 13, 2024, 2:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Ding Gu

Plaintiffs

McCarter & English

defendants

Cenntro Holding Ltd.

Charles Athle Nelson

Everett Xiaolin Wang

Frank Shen

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Ming Zhao

Peter Zuguang Wang

Raymond Wang

defendant counsels

Gibbons

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims