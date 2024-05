Who Got The Work

Partner Brigitte Rose of Thompson Coburn has entered an appearance for the U.S. Department of Education in a pending lawsuit. The action, which seeks public service loan forgiveness, was filed pro se on March 25 in New York Eastern District Court. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen, is 1:24-cv-02189, Gu v. U.S. Department of Education.

Government

May 13, 2024, 10:19 AM

Plaintiffs

De Min Gu

defendants

U.S. Department of Education

defendant counsels

Thompson Coburn

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation