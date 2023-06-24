New Suit - Contract

An Oakland-based logistics firm sued Amazon.com on Friday in New York Southern District Court for $15.3 million in damages pursuant to an alleged contract breach. The lawsuit, filed by Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf on behalf of GSC Logistics, accuses Amazon of reneging on a four-year shipping services agreement with the plaintiff in bad faith once the demand surge and supply chain backlogs of the pandemic receded. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05368, Gsc Logistics, Inc. v. Amazon.Com Services LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

June 24, 2023, 2:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Gsc Logistics, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf

defendants

Amazon.Com Services LLC

Amazon Logistics, Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract