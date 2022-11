Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Robins Kaplan on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Medica Insurance to Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed by Winthrop & Weinstine on behalf of GS Labs, seeks more than $38 million in reimbursement for COVID-19 diagnostic testing. The case is 0:22-cv-02988, GS Labs LLC v. Medica Insurance Co.

Insurance

November 29, 2022, 4:18 PM