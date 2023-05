Who Got The Work

Sagar U. Patel of Locke Lord has entered an appearance for City Smoke Shop Inc. and Arunaben K. Patel in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case was filed March 29 in Texas Eastern District Court by Minocha Law Firm on behalf of vaping company GS Holistic. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan, is 4:23-cv-00264, GS Holistic, LLC v. City Smoke Shop Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 13, 2023, 12:47 PM

Plaintiffs

GS Holistic, LLC

Plaintiffs

Minocha Law Firm PLLC

defendants

Arunaben K Patel

Arunaben Patel

City Smoke Shop Inc.

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims