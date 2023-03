Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Markel, a Virginia-based insurance and investment company, to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, which arises from an underlying personal injury lawsuit, was filed by the Muir Law Offices on behalf of G.S. Carpentry Inc. The case is 5:23-cv-00972, G.S. Carpentry, Inc. v. Markel Service Inc.

Insurance

March 13, 2023, 6:15 PM