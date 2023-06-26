Who Got The Work

Donald Eugene English Jr. and Alana R. Glover of Jackson Lewis have entered appearances for the University of Maryland Medical System Corporation (UMMS) in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed May 12 in Maryland District Court by the Law Office of Christopher J. Smith on behalf of a former UMMS secretary who claims that he was forced to resign after his unwanted sexual harassment claims were dismissed. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett, is 1:23-cv-01254, Grzybowski v. University of Maryland Medical System Corporation et al.

Education

June 26, 2023, 5:12 AM

Plaintiffs

Alexander Grzybowski

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Christopher J. Smith, LLC

defendants

Katherine Semenova

University of Maryland Medical System Corporation

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination