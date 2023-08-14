Who Got The Work

Partner Casie D. Collignon of Baker & Hostetler has entered an appearance for Wasserstrom Holdings Inc., a restaurant supply company, in a pending data breach class action. The action, filed June 27 in Ohio Southern District Court by Markovits Stock & DeMarco and Turke & Strauss, contends that Wasserstrom failed to protect the personal identifying information of employees following an Apr. 2023 data breach. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael H. Watson, is 2:23-cv-02070, Gruscinski v. Wasserstrom Holdings, Inc.

Wholesalers

August 14, 2023, 12:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Kevin Gruscinski

Plaintiffs

Markovits Stock & Demarco, LLC

Markovits, Stock & Demarco, LLC

defendants

Wasserstrom Holdings, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

Jennifer Brumfield

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct