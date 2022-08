Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Husch Blackwell on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against electronics manufacturer Flextronics to Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Dean & Fulkerson on behalf of car interior manufacturer Grupo Antolin, arises from a payment dispute under a supply agreement. The case is 2:22-cv-11974, Grupo Antolin North America Inc. et al. v. Flextronics International Europe B.V. et al.

Automotive

August 23, 2022, 6:26 PM