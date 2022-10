Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Horizon Food Equipment Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Saenz & Anderson on behalf of George Grunfelder, who contends he was wrongfully terminated after suffering a workplace injury. The case is 0:22-cv-61900, Grunfelder v. Horizon Food Equipment, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 13, 2022, 6:13 AM