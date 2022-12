Removed To Federal Court

Burr & Forman and Quilling, Selander, Lownds, Winslett & Moser on Friday removed a lawsuit against American Credit Acceptance, Irvtex Automotive Sales II LLC and other defendants to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, involving a dispute stemming from a motor vehicle sales contract, was filed by the Law Offices of Craig Zimmerman on behalf of Jeremy Grun. The case is 3:22-cv-02924, Grun v. American Credit Acceptance, LLC et al.

Automotive

December 30, 2022, 12:08 PM