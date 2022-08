New Suit

Budget Truck Rental LLC, a subsidiary of Avis Budget Group, and Covey Rentals LLC were slapped with a wrongful death lawsuit Tuesday in Arkansas Western District Court. The court action, which arises from a fatality allegedly caused by a faulty vehicle leased from the defendants, was filed by Haltom & Doan on behalf of Andrea Grummer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-05177, Grummer v. Budget Truck Rental LLC et al.

Automotive

August 30, 2022, 4:11 PM