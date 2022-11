Who Got The Work

Israel Flores Jr. of Thompson, Coe, Cousins & Irons has entered an appearance for Ford Motor Co. in a pending lawsuit for claims under the Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. The case was filed Sept. 9 in Texas Eastern District Court by attorney Richard C. Dalton on behalf of the owner of a 2020 Ford F-150 vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker, is 6:22-cv-00380, Grubbs v. Ford Motor Company.