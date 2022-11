News From Law.com

Days after Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased social media giant Twitter, the coveted blue check mark signaling an account holder's verified identity went up for sale at $8 a pop, an initiative called Twitter Blue. A click on the check mark notifies whether it's an "earned" badge owing to a user's public official status, or if it is purchased. However, as insulin maker Eli Lilly quickly found out, not many users investigate whether an account is legitimate.

November 15, 2022, 4:32 PM