Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hall & Evans on Friday removed a civil rights lawsuit against the City of Fort Collins, Officer Jason Haferman and other defendants to Colorado District Court. The suit was filed by the Life & Liberty Law Office and the Haltzman Law Firm on behalf of Derrick Groves, who alleges that Haferman wrongfully arrested him. The case is 1:23-cv-01339, Groves v. City of Fort Collins et al.

Government

May 26, 2023, 2:18 PM

Plaintiffs

Derrick Groves

defendants

City of Fort Collins

Corporal Redacted

Jason Haferman

Sergeant Allen Heaton

defendant counsels

Hall & Evans

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation