New Suit - Class Action

Southwest Airlines was hit with a breach-of-contract class actions Wednesday in California Southern District Court over the handling of its flight cancellation fiasco in Dec. 2022. The lawsuit, brought by Glancy Prongay & Murray, accuses Southwest of failing to provide prompt refunds to passengers for the canceled flights. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00306, Grove v. Southwest Airlines Co.