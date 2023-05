Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against real estate agency Friedman Brokerage to Illinois Central District Court. The suit, filed by Fata Law on behalf of Grove of Peoria LLC, accuses the defendant of allowing The Grove Apartments in Peoria, Illinois, to fall into disrepair and seeks over $1 million in damages. The case is 2:23-cv-02109, Grove of Peoria LLC v. Friedman Brokerage Co. LLC.

May 10, 2023, 6:50 PM

Plaintiffs

Grove of Peoria LLC

Plaintiffs

Fata Law LLC

defendants

Friedman Brokerage Company LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract