Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Carr Allison PC on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against First Financial Insurance Co. to Alabama Middle District Court. The complaint, which arises from a disputed property loss claim for stolen construction equipment, was filed by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on behalf of Grout Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-00055, Grout, Inc. v. First Financial Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

January 23, 2023, 3:57 PM