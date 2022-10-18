Groups Mobilize to Help Ga. Voters Navigate New Election Law...

News From Law.com

Rhonda Briggins spent much of Election Day in 2020 at an Atlanta polling place handing out water and snacks to encourage voters to stay in an hours-long line to cast their ballots, something her historic Black sorority has done for decades in Georgia. This election, Briggins and some of her thousands of sorority sisters are trading that role for a potentially more contentious one: ensuring voters aren't disenfranchised by a slew of new voting restrictions passed by the Republican-led Legislature.

Georgia

October 18, 2022, 11:14 AM