New Suit - Trade Secrets

Cooley filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Group14 Technologies Inc., a developer of advanced silicon-carbon battery materials. The suit brings claims against Nexeon Ltd. for alleged breach of a non-disclosure agreement and misappropriation of trade secrets. Group14 accuses Nexeon of stealing core trade secrets after the plaintiff rejected acquisition and licensing offers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01354, Group14 Technologies Inc v. Nexeon Limited.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 24, 2022, 5:36 PM