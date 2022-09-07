Group Studying New York Courts Pandemic Practices to Take Sh...

News From Law.com

The Commission to Reimagine the Future of New York's Courts' pandemic practices working group will hold public hearings in Buffalo and Manhattan next month. The hearings seek public input regarding the Unified Court System's pandemic-related practices and protocols from stakeholders, including litigants, the bar, legal services providers, judges, court staff, community groups, law enforcement, judicial and bar associations, and government and non-government entities.

New York

September 07, 2022, 12:50 PM