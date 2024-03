Who Got The Work

Stephanie Smiertka Riley of Womble Bond Dickinson has entered an appearance for Wrangler Apparel Corp. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Feb. 23 in Delaware District Court by Cozen O'Connor on behalf of Group III International, asserts a single patent related to a luggage design. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer L. Hall, is 1:24-cv-00247, Group III International, Inc. v. Wrangler Apparel Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 12, 2024, 10:29 AM

