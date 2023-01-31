Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morrison Mahoney on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Harvest Investments Ltd. to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by Bennett & Belfort on behalf of Kelly Grotke, who claims that her wages were withheld after being 'illegally' classified as an independent contractor despite working as a director of research for the company for approximately five years. The case is 1:23-cv-10225, Grotke v. Harvest Investments Ltd.

Banking & Financial Services

January 31, 2023, 4:20 AM