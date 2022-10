Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Zeichner Ellman & Krause on Wednesday removed a lawsuit alleging fraudulent transfer against Citibank to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Baker, Leshko, Saline & Drapeau on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he lost over $98,000 in a phishing scam facilitated by the defendant's negligence. The case is 7:22-cv-09183, Grossman v. Citibank, N.A.