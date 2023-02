Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete on Thursday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against CareMore Health System and Elevance Health to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Lyon Legal on behalf of Cristina Grossi. The case is 2:23-cv-01165, Grossi v. CareMore Health System et al.

Health Care

February 16, 2023, 4:36 PM