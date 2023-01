New Suit

National General Insurance, an American National Insurance company, was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit Monday in Texas Southern District Court. The lawsuit, concerning windstorm damage claims, was brought by Omar Ochoa Law Firm and Victor Rodriguez Law Firm on behalf of Gustavo Gross. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00025, Gross v. National General Insurance Company.

