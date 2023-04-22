Removed To Federal Court

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. removed a biometric class action over its use of facial recognition technology at its venues to New York Southern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Israel David LLC, accuses the defendant of screening patrons' biometric data and using it to identify and remove individuals from its venues as part of a 'Litigation Deterrent Policy.' The suit arises from media reports that attorneys affiliated with law firms that are opposite Madison Square Garden in litigation have been targeted for removal. The defendant, which was recently renamed Sphere Entertainment Co., is represented by Hunton Andrews Kurth. The case is 1:23-cv-03380, Gross v. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (n/k/a Sphere Entertainment Co.).

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 22, 2023, 9:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Aaron Gross

defendants

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (n/k/a Sphere Entertainment Co.)

defendant counsels

Hunton Andrews Kurth

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation