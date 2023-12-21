Who Got The Work

Stefan M. Mentzer and Timothy Keegan of Goodwin Procter have stepped in to defend Dr. Florence D. Comite and Groq Health in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 20 in New York Southern District Court by Allen & Overy on behalf of Groq, pursues claims against Comite and Groq Health for their ongoing use of the 'Groq' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, is 1:23-cv-08325, Groq, Inc. v. Groq Health, Inc. et al.

Health Care

December 21, 2023, 10:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Groq, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Allen & Overy

defendants

Florence D. Comite, M.D.

Groq Health, Inc.

defendant counsels

Goodwin Procter

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims