Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ropes & Gray on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Labrie Environmental Group LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by the Cowan Law Firm on behalf of the former CEO of Labrie Environmental, Diana Grootonk, who claims she was wrongfully terminated and did not receive all wages due. The case is 8:22-cv-01868, Grootonk v. Labrie Environmental Group, LLC et al.

California

October 13, 2022, 3:28 PM