Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Reed Smith on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against PennyMac Financial Services to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed pro se by Deborah Grooms. The case is 2:22-cv-03386, Grooms v. Pennymac Loan Services, LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

August 24, 2022, 11:46 AM