New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Electronics company Belkin was hit with a consumer class action on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Levin Papantonio, the Kazerouni Law Group and Finkelstein Blankinship Frei-Pearson & Garber, alleges that the defendant's device-charging power banks contain less charging capacity than advertised. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-06918, Gromov v. Belkin International Inc.

Technology

December 09, 2022, 2:04 PM