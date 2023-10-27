Who Got The Work

Kevin M. Coen and Stephanie H. Saran Rudolph of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell have stepped in to represent the top officials of biotech company Bioventus in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 4 in Delaware District Court by Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Farnan LLP and the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Mary Grogan, accuses the defendants of concealing financial issues allegedly caused by overexpansion, regulatory changes to Medicare and a failure to account for rebates to insurers when calculating revenue projections, triggering a securities class action against the company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-01099, Grogan v. Reali et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 27, 2023, 11:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Mary Grogan

Plaintiffs

Farnan LLP

defendants

David J. Parker

Gregory O. Anglum

Guido J. Neels

Guy P. Nohra

Kenneth M. Reali

Mark L. Singleton

Martin P. Sutter

Mary Kay Ladone

Michelle McMurry Heath

Patrick J. Beyer

Phil Cowdy

Susan M. Stalnecker

William A. Hawkins

defendant counsels

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws