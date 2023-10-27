Kevin M. Coen and Stephanie H. Saran Rudolph of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell have stepped in to represent the top officials of biotech company Bioventus in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 4 in Delaware District Court by Bronstein Gewirtz & Grossman, Farnan LLP and the Brown Law Firm on behalf of Mary Grogan, accuses the defendants of concealing financial issues allegedly caused by overexpansion, regulatory changes to Medicare and a failure to account for rebates to insurers when calculating revenue projections, triggering a securities class action against the company. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews, is 1:23-cv-01099, Grogan v. Reali et al.
Biotech & Pharmaceuticals
October 27, 2023, 11:14 AM