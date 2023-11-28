Who Got The Work

Scott T. Nonaka and Nicole M. Ryan of Sidley Austin have stepped in as defense counsel to Naftali Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The action, filed Oct. 13 in California Northern District Court by Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on behalf of Grocery Outlet Holding, seeks to be indemnified by Naftali for costs and penalties associated with the Environmental Protection Agency's enforcement action with respect to delivered sanitizing wipes that were considered 'unregistered pesticides.' The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim, is 3:23-cv-05254, Grocery Outlet, Inc. v. Naftali, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 28, 2023, 10:28 AM

