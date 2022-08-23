Who Got The Work

Michael J. Diver, Carrie M. Stickel and Michael J. Lohnes of Katten Muchin Rosenman have stepped in to defend bioanalyticals company Inotiv Inc., its CEO, Robert W. Leasure, and its CFO, Beth A. Taylor, in a pending securities class action concerning the acquisition of biologics researcher Envigo RM LLC. The action was filed June 23 in Indiana Northern District Court by Williams & Piatt and the Rosen Law Firm. The defendants are also represented by Frost Brown Todd and Pomerantz LLP. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip P. Simon, is 4:22-cv-00045, Grobler v. Inotiv Inc. et al.

Health Care

August 23, 2022, 9:34 AM