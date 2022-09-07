Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clements Brown & McNichols on Wednesday removed a product liability lawsuit against McKesson Technologies, Danaher subsidiary Beckman Coulter and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to Idaho District Court. The suit was filed by KSB Litigation on behalf of Gritman Medical Center, which claims unreliable results from a lab instrument intended to test for prostate cancer. The case is 3:22-cv-00382, Gritman Medical Center, Inc. v. Beckman Coulter, Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 07, 2022, 8:52 PM