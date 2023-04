News From Law.com

Today's Am Law Litigation Daily reflects on the path that Laranda Walker took from being a staff associate to partner and executive committee member at litigation powerhouse Susman Godfrey in Houston, Texas. "My success at Susman is due, at least in part, to the fact that there were people here who saw something in me that they thought worth taking a risk on, worth investing in," Walker says.

April 25, 2023, 7:30 AM

