New Suit - Consumer

Equifax and other defendants were sued Tuesday in Texas Eastern District Court for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act. The lawsuit was brought by the LeBoeuf Law Firm on behalf of Kathy and Zachary Griswold. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-01033, Griswold et al v. Columbia Debt Recovery d/b/a Genesis et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 07, 2022, 4:59 AM