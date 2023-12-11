Who Got The Work

Raechel T.X. Conyers, Paula E. Litt and Anna C. Transit of Honigman have entered appearances for Penntek Industrial Coatings in a pending complaint for declaratory judgement. The action, filed Oct. 26 in Florida Southern District Court by Rajkowski Hansmeier Ltd. and Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on behalf of Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Co., seeks to declare that Grinnell has no duty to defend or indemnify Penntek and other defendants in an underlying action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith, is 0:23-cv-62049, Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company v. Penntek Industrial Coatings, LLC et al.

Insurance

December 11, 2023, 10:08 AM

Plaintiffs

Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company

Plaintiffs

Rajkowski Hansmeier

Butler Pappas

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

defendants

24 Hour Floor, LLC

Brian Johnson

Penntek Industrial Coatings, LLC

Polytek Surface Coatings, LLC

Scott Weyer

Tru Colors Contracting, Inc.

defendant counsels

Sobel Legal

Honigman

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute