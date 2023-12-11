Raechel T.X. Conyers, Paula E. Litt and Anna C. Transit of Honigman have entered appearances for Penntek Industrial Coatings in a pending complaint for declaratory judgement. The action, filed Oct. 26 in Florida Southern District Court by Rajkowski Hansmeier Ltd. and Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on behalf of Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Co., seeks to declare that Grinnell has no duty to defend or indemnify Penntek and other defendants in an underlying action. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Smith, is 0:23-cv-62049, Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Company v. Penntek Industrial Coatings, LLC et al.
Insurance
December 11, 2023, 10:08 AM