New Suit

Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against the Peotone Board of Education, John Herder and other defendants in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Hel Royster Voelker & Allen, seeks a declaration that Grinnell has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying lawsuit alleging sexual grooming of a minor. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02782, Grinnell Mutual Reinsurance Co. v. Herder et al.

Insurance

May 03, 2023, 5:02 PM

