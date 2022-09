News From Law.com

Attorneys for both Twitter and Elon Musk argued over the course of three hours Tuesday that the balance of power in future merger disputes could be tipped depending whether or not trial is pushed back. The issue was one of five raised during the hearing before Chancellor Kathaleen McCormick. Musk moving to extend the trial timeline another month, while Twitter argues Musk is simply trying to manipulate the litigation process to get out of buying Twitter.

September 06, 2022, 6:40 PM