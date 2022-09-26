Who Got The Work

David Carr and Paul Sweeney of Ice Miller have entered appearances for Keramida Environmental Inc., an environmental engineering and consulting firm, in a pending wage-and-hour class action. The case was filed Aug. 12 in Indiana Southern District Court on behalf of individuals employed by defendant as inspectors who contend that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. The suit is backed by Sosa-Morris Neuman PLLC and Parmet PC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James R. Sweeney II, is 1:22-cv-01598, Grimes v. Keramida Environmental, Inc.

Construction & Engineering

September 26, 2022, 5:36 AM