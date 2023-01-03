New Suit

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed a lawsuit alleging false advertising Tuesday in New Jersey District Court against Wahlburgers, Patriot Pickle and Ark Food Co. The suit was brought on behalf of Grillo's Pickles, which asserts that Wahlburgers' pickles are falsely marketed as having all-natural ingredients and no preservatives. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00011, Grillo's Pickles, Inc. v. Patriot Pickle Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 03, 2023, 2:00 PM