New Suit - Trade Secrets

Grillo's Pickles filed a trade secret lawsuit against co-packer Patriot Pickle on Tuesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, accuses the defendant of misappropriating recipes from the plaintiff to roll out a new line of pickles under the 'Whole Foods 365' label. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-22387, Grillo's Pickles Inc. v. Patriot Pickle Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 27, 2023, 4:08 PM

