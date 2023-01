Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Marshall Dennehey Warner Coleman & Goggin on Friday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against LongHorn Steakhouse to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Rubenstein Law on behalf of Ileana Grilli. The case is 1:23-cv-20067, Grilli v. Rare Hospitality Management LLC d/b/a LongHorn Steakhouse of Kendall #5064.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 06, 2023, 6:25 PM